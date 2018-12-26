December 26: National Candy Cane Day!

There’s another day to celebrate right after Christmas…but relax, you probably already have everything you need for this holiday.

December 26th marks National Candy Cane Day.

How did peppermint candy sticks become associated with the birth of Jesus?

It turns out, nobody is quite sure.

In fact, nobody really knows when the first candy cane was even made.

A recipe for a white peppermint stick with colored stripes was published as early as 1844.

It’s first known association with Christmas was documented in 1874.

Since then, candy canes have been made in a variety of colors, sizes, and flavors.

According to Guinness, the record for the largest candy cane is 51 feet long.

Candy canes have sugar, but no fat or cholesterol.