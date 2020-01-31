Defense Attorney: “I want to strangle him,” when I hear my client gets into trouble while out on bond

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) A Columbus man facing a murder charge has his bond revoked following a high-speed chase with police.

That chase happened last week. It led to a crash in Columbus on 10th Avenue and 13th Street.

Today, Judge Ron Mullins denied bond to 25-year-old Quarrdarrius Strong.

Strong now faces several charges unrelated to the murder case.

A spokesperson from Fort Benning says Strong is an active duty Soldier.

News 3 spoke with Strong’s attorney who says he was shocked when he heard the news involving his client.

“When I heard about what happened, as if anytime I hear about my client’s have gotten into anything when they’re out on bond, my initial reaction is to strangle him. I’m still getting to the bottom of what happened. Our constitution and job dictate he is innocent until proven guilty,” says William Kendrick, Defense Attorney.

A preliminary hearing for Strong is scheduled next Wednesday in Recorder’s Court.