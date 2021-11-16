Defense attorney Stacey Jackson discusses videotape that was at the center of the Mark Jones prosecution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The public corruption case against former Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones has been decided.

A day after Jones pleaded guilty to four counts of felony wrongdoing while in office, another case is moving front and center.

The prosecution of Elijah Farral, a Columbus man accused of involuntary manslaughter, moved front and center in the Jones prosecution. The involuntary manslaughter charges against Elijah Farral became an issue because it was the subject of a 10-minute profanity-laced video that was part of the state’s case against Jones.

Farral is represented by criminal defense attorney Stacey Jackson. Farral is accused of shooting Sara Holtrop to death in February.

Until now, Jackson has been quiet, waiting for the Jones case to play out.

The video shown in Jones’ trial could become part of the Farral trial. Jones asked Columbus Police Cpl. Sherman Hayes to lie under oath so that the charges against Farral could be upgraded to the more serious charge – murder.

After telling Jackson he would probably not answer the question, News 3 asked Jackson: “You’ve been a prosecutor; you’ve been a criminal defense attorney; you’ve worked with police officers hand in glove on both sides, have you ever seen anything like that 10-minute video in your career?

His response.

“You know, you’re right I probably won’t answer that question,” Jackson said. “The only thing that is why we have a public courtroom and the that’s why the public is allowed to see the judicial process. And the public can make whatever decision they want to make after hearing everything that was presented during the trial.”

Jackson has some decisions to make. Does he ask the DA’s office to recuse itself because of the former DA’s actions?

“I haven’t made a decision on that yet,” said Jackson. “Once I have evaluated all of the evidence that was involved in the Jones case and what I received from the Attorney General’s office, I will have to make a decision at that point.”

Does he use the video as evidence in a trial against Farral?

“We’re keeping all options open.”

The case could go to trial late this year or early next year.