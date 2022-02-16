Deliciousness rolling into east Alabama as Opelika hosts Food Truck Friday

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Chamber is thrilled to announce their second Food Truck Friday is set for this Friday, February 18th, from 5:00 pm-1:00 am in Downtown Opelika.

Food trucks will be parked in the following locations for Friday, February 18th, from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm as well as two late night options open from 10:00 pm-1:00 am.

Food Trucks Open from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm

1. Las Latinas Food Trailer – In front of Whistle Stop Bottle and Brew on N Railroad Ave

2. Hibachi on Wheels with Chef Eric – In front of Studio 3:19 on N Railroad Ave

3. Bill & Robbie’s Excellent BBQ Adventure – In front of Ricky Holt Farmers Insurance Agent on N Railroad Ave

4. Obsidian Dining & Catering & Dani cheesecake – Inside of Red Clay Brewing Company

5. Drive-by Tacos – In front of O Town on 2nd Ave

Late Night Food Truck Options Open from 10:00 pm-1:00 am

1. German Food, Gifts, and More – In front of Whistle Stop Bottle and Brew on N Railroad Ave

2. Boar’s Breath – In front of Ricky Holt Farmers Insurance Agent on N Railroad Ave

Enjoy!