Delta Air Lines’ commitment to young excellence has resulted in jobs for Auburn students.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s partnership with Delta Air Lines has given 20 students the opportunity to receive job offers through a highly selective program.

Delta Propel is a program that allows Auburn students to commit to an accelerated timeline to become a Delta pilot. The program also provides students with a detailed career path in hopes of adding a job offer. Since the beginning of the program the number of students who received job offers have doubled.

Auburn is one of the only 14 universities, and the only one from the Southeastern Conference, that partners with Delta to secure opportunities for students through the propel program.

“We’re proud to partner with outstanding universities like Auburn around the country to give aspiring pilots a clear and defined path to a Delta flight deck,” said Patrick Burns, Delta’s vice president of flight operations and system chief pilot. For Blake Adkins, a professional flight major, this opportunity solidified his decision to attend Auburn.

“Growing up, it was always my dream to be a Delta pilot,” Adkins said. “When Auburn began the partnership with Delta, I was in high school. I knew coming to Auburn would give me the best opportunity to see my dream come true.”

With the latest training in the cockpit and in the classroom, Auburn’s aviation education programs are the longest running in the country. Adkins accredited Auburn’s training and a previous internship placement with Delta for making him a competitive candidate for the Propel program.

Propel students also receive development in leadership and personal mentoring from current Delta pilots.

“The College of Liberal Arts’ commitment to student excellence includes preparing our students for success during and after their time at Auburn,” said Ana Franco-Watkins, interim dean. “The partnership between Auburn and Delta is proof of the work being done at Auburn to ensure bright futures for our students.”

“Our partnership with Delta is a game-changer for Auburn Aviation,” said James Witte, department chair. “In addition to providing career opportunities for our students, the resources Delta and The Delta Air Lines Foundation have provided ensure that our students receive a world-class aviation education.”

In 2018 Delta Air Lines, The Delta Air Lines Foundation and the Jacobson Family Foundation granted $6.2 million to support multiple programs at Auburn. The grant funded construction of the Delta Air Lines Aviation Education Building which houses the Department of Aviation, and it also funded the purchase of an aircraft simulator and created endowed faculty professorships in the Department of Aviation.