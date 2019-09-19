TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Delta Air Lines diverted an Atlanta flight headed to Florida after an unknown issue caused the cabin’s oxygen masks to be released. News outlets report the Fort Lauderdale-bound plane made an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport about an hour after it left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. A statement by Delta says the plane was diverted out of an abundance of caution over the “cabin pressure irregularity
