Delta Air Lines diverted an Atlanta flight headed to Florida

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Delta Air Lines diverted an Atlanta flight headed to Florida after an unknown issue caused the cabin’s oxygen masks to be released. News outlets report the Fort Lauderdale-bound plane made an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport about an hour after it left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. A statement by Delta says the plane was diverted out of an abundance of caution over the “cabin pressure irregularity

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss