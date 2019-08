COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Columbus Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Delta Life Development Foundation, Lambda Iota Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the The Divine Nine are hosting their 8th annual blood drive.

The blood drive will be Saturday, October 29, 2016 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Delta House at 4925 Forrest Road.

You can sign up at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.