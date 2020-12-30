Democrat Stacey Abrams, Republican Alton Russell see Muscogee County voter residency challenge differently

There’s a question and it is front and center in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff races.

Is it voter suppression or simply stopping non-residents from voting?

And Muscogee County is in the middle of it.

WRBL News 3 talked with two players in this high-stakes game. And they have different perspectives.

Democratic voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams sees it one way and Muscogee County Republican Party chairman Alton Russell sees it the other.

Two weeks ago, Russell challenged the residency of more than 4,000 Muscogee County voters.

The names came from two databases, the Muscogee County voter list and the National Change of Address registry.

The voters on that list now have to prove they reside in Muscogee County.

“That is putting a burden on voters that should not exist based on someone’s allegation,” Abrams said.

“There was no intendent and no attempt to make anybody not able to vote,” Russell counted. “Anybody who’s on that list, all they got to do is show up and vote.”

But they vote a provisional ballot, then prove residency.

“Telling they have been challenged has a chilling effect on their participation,” Abrams said. “People aren’t going to jump through extra hoops in the middle of a pandemic to prove they are who they say they are for a special runoff election that is an unusual circumstance.”

“The same burden that requires you to have an ID to go down and vote is the same burden you have to be registered to vote,” Russell countered. “All you are saying is live here you vote. If you don’t, don’t.”

Abrams sister, U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Gardner, issued a temporary restraining order that halted Russell’s challenge.

Abrams and Russell don’t agree on her involvement.

“Stacey Abrams, she heads up the voter stuff in Georgia in every direction,” Russell said. “For her sister to be the judge who decides this is pretty crazy I think.”

“Judge Gardner issued a TRO based on the law,” Abrams said. “And she’s going to follow the law and make a decision based on what the law allows. She and I talk about a lot of things. We don’t talk about her job.”

Russell says they he was doing this individually and not in his party role. Abrams says the Muscogee challenge is coming from True the Fight, a conservative group she says has a history of this.