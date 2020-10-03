Democrat Warnock makes campaign stop in Columbus as Republican Loeffler goes on the attack

One of the Georgia U.S. Senate candidates imade the rounds in Columbus Friday.

Democrat Raphael Warnock spoke at Greater Besallwood Baptist Church, then held a pastors; roundtable at the church. He also spoke to Democratic supporters at a Midtown rally at a local salon and barbershop. He was also given a tour of the city by former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, who ran unsuccessfully for a U.S. Senate seat this year.

Warnock’s first visit to Columbus came as the frontrunner in the crowded race to complete the term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Raphael Warnock has surged ahead of Republican Rep. Doug Collins and Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a poll released Tuesday by Quinnipiac University.m Warnock polled at 31 percent. Leoffler is at 23 percent and Collins 22 in the crowded field.

“There is no question people are responding to our message,” Warnock said. “People don’t vote for politicians they vote for themselves.”

In recent days, a Loeffler campaign ad has targeted Warnock.

“The more Georgians find out, the more they are going to find out he’s the most radically liberal candidate for Senate in this country right now,” said Stephen Lawson, a Loeffler campaign spokesperson.

Warnock says his not a radical message but one aimed at providing healthcare for all Georgians.

“Our message is a deep concern for the 500,000 Georgians in this state who are in the Medicaid gap,” Warnock said. “The 1.8 million Georgians who have pre-existing conditions and stand to lose their health care if Sen. Loeffler and Congressman Collins have their way.”

Warnock is also raising money that is allowing him to run his message across the state as the Nov. 4th election approaches. And that concerns the Loeffler camp.

“She is the only person in this race who is going to be able to take on Rev. Warnock and win,” Lawson told News 3. “He just raised $18 million dollars.”

Loeffler dismisses that talk.

“She is the wealthiest member of Congress, and she can’t buy this election,” Warnock said at the barbershop stop.

For Warnock the final month is about focus.

“I am not really focused on who I am running against,” he said. “I am focused on who I am running for. And I think as long as I keep the people at the center of my concern they will respond. Because they will see themselves in the message.”

This race is likely headed to a runoff. But Warnock was urging voters to help him get to the 50 percent plus one vote needed to avoid that runoff.

Early in person advance voting starts in Georgia on October 12th. Absentee ballots have already been mailed in Georgia.