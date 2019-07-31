Democratic presidential candidates kick off first round of debates in Michigan

DETROIT- The first of two nights of Democratic presidential debates took place in Detroit last night.

Ten candidates gathered on the stage to talk about their policies and stances on a variety of issues.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were among the big names in the spotlight.

One of the hot topics of the night was Medicare.

“Let’s be clear about this – we are the Democrats. We are not about trying to take away health care from anyone. That’s what the Republicans are trying to do,” Warren said.

“Health care is a human right, not a privilege. I believe that. I will fight for that. I will fight for that!” Sanders said.

The Democratic National Committee chose Detroit for its second debate, seeing Michigan as a key battleground state in 20-20.

President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 20-16.