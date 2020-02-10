Democratic Presidential candidates preparing for New Hampshire primary tomorrow

WASHINGTON (CBS)- Nearly a week after the Iowa caucuses, the results are still being questioned. It’s a near-tie between Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. But the candidates are now focused on New Hampshire, where polls open tomorrow. According to the latest CBS News tracker poll, Sanders and Buttigieg are in the lead.

Temperatures are near freezing in New Hampshire, but it’s not stopping voters from coming out to learn more about the Democratic candidates.

Waiting to hear Pete Buttigieg speak, one couple says they’re married, but divorced on whether to vote for him in Tuesday’s primary.

“I like how Buttigieg is the anti-trump,” said voter Barbara Smith.

“I don’t know if he has what it takes,” said voter Rick Follender, referring to Buttigieg.

The latest CBS News Tracker Poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders leading in New Hampshire with 29 percent support.

“We’re going to set the pace to win in Nevada, South Carolina and California,” said Sanders.

Buttigieg is polling close behind at 25%. Many of his recent gains come at the expense of Joe Biden who recently released an ad mocking Buttigieg’s accomplishments as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

One of the big questions ahead of Tuesday’s primary here in New Hampshire is voter turnout after Iowa’s caucuses fell below expectations

Dante Scala, a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, predicts more people will vote in this primary compared to 2016.

“New Hampshire Democrats, like Democrats nationwide, have been particularly excited about getting this President out of office,” said Scala.

President Trump narrowly lost this state to Hillary Clinton in 2016. He’ll be here tonight to rally his supporters.

Only about four in 10 New Hampshire voters say they’ve made up their mind about who to vote for tomorrow…so plenty of votes are up for grabs as candidates make their final push. Then it’s off to Nevada for the caucuses next Saturday.