WESTERVILLE, OH- (CNN) Democratic presidential candidates took the stage in Westerville, Ohio last night.

Twelve Democratic candidates sharing one stage on Tuesday night – with one goal in mind – to make a lasting impression with millions of voters watching at home.

Healthcare once again a major topic – with candidates sparring over a Medicare-for-all plan backed by the more progressive candidates, or a more moderate approach.

CNN’s Steve Nannes offers a summary of the night’s debates.