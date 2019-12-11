Democrats’ impeachment charges say Trump betrayed the nation

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, declaring he “betrayed the nation” with his actions toward Ukraine and obstruction of Congress’ investigation.

It’s the biggest step so far as the Democrats push toward historic proceedings that could remove the nation’s 45th president.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was flanked by the chairmen of impeachment inquiry committees at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Pelosi said they were upholding their solemn oath to defend the Constitution.

Trump insists he has done nothing wrong and says impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!”