Democrats’ impeachment charges say Trump betrayed the nation

News

by: The Associated Press, CNN, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, declaring he “betrayed the nation” with his actions toward Ukraine and obstruction of Congress’ investigation.

It’s the biggest step so far as the Democrats push toward historic proceedings that could remove the nation’s 45th president.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was flanked by the chairmen of impeachment inquiry committees at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Pelosi said they were upholding their solemn oath to defend the Constitution.

Trump insists he has done nothing wrong and says impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories