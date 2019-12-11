Deputies: 70-year-old woman tied up, robbed in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault and robbery case.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Hedgpeth Road in the Fairmont area Tuesday just before noon in reference to a robbery.

There, deputies found a 70-year-old woman, who said she had been assaulted and robbed. The victim told deputies that she was at her front door, when two people approached her from behind.

The woman told deputies that the suspects forced her into her home, tied her up and demanded money. She was able to get free after the suspects left the home. The suspects stole money, firearms, and jewelry.

Investigators say the suspects were wearing all black, gloves, and had their faces covered.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to the call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

LATEST HEADLINES: