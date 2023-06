ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a woman who was last seen on Thursday, June 22nd.

According to deputies, Gabby White was last seen along Old Denver Road in Anderson. White is described as 5’3 weighing about 100 pounds. Deputies said it is believed that White may be endangered.

If you know about her whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)- 260-4400.