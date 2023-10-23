PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed seven people, including Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves and Okaloosa County Commissioner Melvin “Mel” Ponder as members of the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors.

More News from WRBL

Reeves is the only mayor across the state of Florida to be appointed to the board. Ponder is an Okaloosa County commissioner first elected to the board in November 2020. Ponder is also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Business Empowered, Inc. and the Government Affairs Director for the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors.

“Developing and training our workforce is a must for Florida, and it’s a must for the Pensacola community to thrive,” Reeves said. “I appreciate Governor DeSantis for believing in Northwest Florida and trusting me to help Florida build the most talented workforce in the nation.”

According to the CareerSource Florida website, “The CareerSource Florida Board of Directors advances policies and initiatives to increase the prosperity of workers and employers, reduce welfare dependency, increase economic self-sufficiency, and enhance productivity and competitiveness.”

Here is the full list of appointees:

Ryan Goertzen

Darcy “D.C.” Reeves

Joe Marino

Laurie Sallarulo

Melvin “Mel” Ponder

Robert Salonen

Dana Trabulsy

For more information on CareerSource Florida, you can visit their website.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: