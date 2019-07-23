Detailed information on what Equifax settlement means for consumers

WASHINGTON- The Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with Equifax over one of the largest data breaches in history.

It’s been almost two years since Equifax announced that data breach that exposed the personal information of 147 million people.

“Equifax through unfair and deceptive practices broke the law, both before and after the breach,” said Kathleen Kraninger, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says Equifax put millions of us at risk of losing money and control of our identities.



Now, Equifax will have to pay up to 700-million dollars.

“At least 300 million of this money will go directly to consumers through a consumer fund through a federal court,” said Joe Simons, Federal Trade chairman.

Simons says as part of a court settlement, Equifax will also pay hundreds of millions more in fines and penalties to be shared by the feds and state governments.

“Credit reporting agencies are entrusted with protecting the information of millions of consumers,” Kraninger added.

Kraninger says the personal data of nearly 150 million Americans was exposed by the massive data breach.

Consumers will be eligible for at least 4 years of credit monitoring or $125 cash. And if the bad guys drained money from your accounts or stole your identity, you could be eligible for reimbursement up to $20,000.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a state partner in the investigation, says the victims in his state alone number more than three million, and most of the victims were not even customers of Equifax.

“We did not choose Equifax. Equifax in fact chose us. It collected our personal information,” said Frosh.

You will have to sign up for the credit monitoring or money from Equifax. The FTC will let us know when and how once a federal court signs off on the settlement.