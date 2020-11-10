Details about the latest computers

(CBS News)– Apple held its third product event in three months, and this time the tech giant revealed a new line of machines as Americans are depending on personal computers now more than ever.

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced the latest personal computers, which all come with a new brain. The M1 chip is made by Apple and replaces the processors from Intel inside previous Macs. The company claims the M1 makes its MacBooks much faster. During the presentation, Apple said, “MacBook Air is faster than 98% of PC laptops sold in the last year.”

In the MacBook Pro, there is the promise of sharper graphics and up to 20 hours of battery life. Apple says, “with this combination of performance and awesome battery life, the productivity of our pro users goes through the roof.”

Apple’s announcement comes as computer purchases are surging. Mac sales jumped nearly 30% in the last quarter. “You’re at a point where every single person in your household basically needs their own computer of some type now,” says Dan Ackerman, a senior managing editor at CNET.

Ackerman says with people working and kids learning at home, all the tech companies are offering a range of options for the holidays.

The Microsoft Surface has a touchscreen. Many laptops double as a tablet. Lenovo’s ThinkPad can even fold. Plus, there are plenty of Google-powered Chromebooks. Ackerman says the Chromebook “can be very inexpensive.” He says, “$300, $350 you can get a perfectly good 13 or 15-inch Chromebook that usually have touch screens on them, which is great because kids are used to everything having a touchscreen.”

The new MacBook Air starts at $999. The MacBook Pro starts at $1,299, and both are available to order now.