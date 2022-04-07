COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus juvenile accused of shooting another teen girl to death last month in a south Columbus Park entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning.

During a Recorder’s Court hearing, a public defender representing Ceonna Turpin entered the plea in the March 31 shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall inside Primus King Park.

Turpin waived her appearance at the hearing.

Judge Julius Hunter ordered Turbin held without bond and the case bound over to Superior Court where the 16-year-old will be tried as an adult. Because of the defendant’s age, she is being held at the Youth Detention Center and not the Muscogee County Jail.

Columbus Police Detective Kevin Baldwin described what started as a fight between the two girls and quickly turned deadly. Two other victims, including the deceased’s sister, were also shot and hospitalized, the detective told the court.

The two girls had a disagreement because Marshall allegedly made a derogatory remark about Turpin’s grandmother, the detective testified. The nature of the alleged remark was not revealed.

During the confrontation, which was recorded by witnesses and video was posted to social media, the detective says that Marshall produced pepper spray and used it. The detective says that Turpin pulled a gun from her waistband and began to fire, striking three people and mortally wounding Marshall.

There was heavy security in the courtroom as a large contingent of the victim’s family attended. The deputies followed everyone out into the parking lot.