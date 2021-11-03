Detric Bush makes an appearance in Recorder’s Court for May 2021 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Detric Bush made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning and is facing murder charges for the shooting death of 20-year-old Devion Miley.

The shooting took place on Saturday, May 8, 2020, at the Midtown Shopping Center. Sergeant Thomas Hill told the court there had been multiple calls in reference to a victim being shot. Upon arrival, officers found a male and female on the scene. Hill testified and said the two individuals said they were riding around and saw a male victim on the ground, so they called 911. They wanted to wait on the scene until the police arrived.

Hill testified and said the police interviewed the two individuals but ruled them out as suspects. Hill said they realized Miley was considered a missing person and they reached out to his friends and family.

Hill said they spoke with Miley’s roommate and he told them Miley met with Bush and Zajiliq Riley for a weed transaction. Hill said video surveillance shows Bush and Riley were the last two people seen with Miley at the Efficiency Lodge 1776 Boxwood Pl.

Detectives also received video surveillance footage from surrounding businesses. Hill said video surveillance showed where the initial incident began. Hill told the court video surveillance and testimony put Riley as the driver, Bush as the passenger, and Miley sitting in the backseat behind Bush.

During testimony, Hill told the court Miley entered the car around 10:52 p.m., the car left at 10:53 p.m. and units received 911 calls at 11 p.m.

Miley was taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While in court, Miley’s grandmother testified.

“He was the only grandson that I had, he didn’t deserve this, it’s taken a toll on my family. My sleepless nights, the pain that I’m feeling, I can’t bring my baby back. He was the only boy on his dad’s side and my side and it hurts, it hurts,” Miley’s grandmother said.

Miley’s aunt gave testimony as well, telling the court her nephew’s blood is still on the ground in front of Ross and he’s missed out on so much.

“My nephew, he missed his 21’st birthday, I’d give my whole life to take him out. He was my right-hand man, he was my baby I’d do anything for him. To see that I was given a screenshot of Detric Bush, roommate saying ‘expletive your homeboy, go dig him out of his grave.’ I don’t know if they had beef but why would you send that to someone? That’s so disrespectful and I’ve been the strongest one out of my sister and mother because I have to hold this family together,” Miley’s aunt said.

Bush’s attorney, William Kendrick, told News 3 there’s no evidence that points to Bush as the shooter.

“We’ve got a long way to go when it comes to figuring out the evidence in the case. I think what we discovered is we’ve probably got a time frame of seven to eight minutes that’s kind of dark. We don’t know who is present in the vehicle who was with the deceased at that time, we do have evidence of course that puts the deceased with my client and another individual there at some point that evening, earlier,” Kendrick said.

News 3 asked Kendrick how he felt after hearing testimony from Miley’s aunt and grandmother.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, so I’m always sensitive to the pain of any individual. When it comes down to anything, most certainly in regards to my client’s alleged actions. But the purpose of what we do in court, with all the schooling, all the learning about evidence and law and things of that nature. It’s to test evidence and to give an individual their day in court,” Kendric said.

The case has been moved to Superior Court and a no-contact order has been issued.