From the best time of day to search for a flight to how far in advance you should purchase your ticket, it’s not hard to find advice on getting a cheap flight. Unfortunately, many of these tricks are either outdated or simply wrong. Consumer Reports says if you blindly follow them, you could be missing out on better deals elsewhere.

There isn’t a single answer to finding the best price for your flight, and sometimes there can even be misleading information that could cost you money. That’s why Consumer Reports identified three common airfare myths, and what you can do instead to score a better deal.