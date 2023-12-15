LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County detention records indicate two women are behind bars, facing allegations of human trafficking, after their arrests by the Opelika police department.

Chloè Michelle Alexander, 29, and Jada Renee Coggins, 21, were apprehended on Friday, December 15. Both are in custody, facing primary charges regarding allegations of Human Trafficking First Degree.

WRBL has reached out to OPD for more information. Authorities are expected to provide further details as the investigation unfolds. WRBL will continue to monitor this developing story and share info as we learn it.