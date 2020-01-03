Did you feel it? USGS detects earthquake southeast of Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the official launch of Georgia's 2020 Census campaign - Every. One. Counts. - led by the state's Complete Count Committee. Every. One. Counts. is a marketing campaign to secure strong participation by Georgia residents in the 2020 U.S. Census, which determines reapportionment of congressional and state legislative districts, directs how federal funding is distributed among states, and informs community planning efforts across the country.

"Every. One. Counts. is committed to ensuring that every Georgian is heard - and counted - in the 2020 Census," said Governor Kemp. "This campaign will work closely with census-focused organizations at the state, local, and federal levels to ensure Georgia is best prepared for the next decade. I encourage every Georgian to visit www.census.georgia.gov to learn more about this important initiative and make plans to participate."