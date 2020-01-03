Did you feel it? USGS detects earthquake southeast of Atlanta

ATLANTA (WRBL) – The United States Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake caused some noticeable shaking 5 miles east of Stockbridge, Ga.
According to the USGS website, the agency registered a magnitude 2 earthquake at 8:17 p.m., Jan. 2.
The earthquake occurred just over 3 miles below the earth’s surface.
People in the area reported to the agency feeling “weak” and “light” shaking.
In December 2018, a late-night 4.4 magnitude quake in Tennessee woke many Atlantans.
While Georgia has experienced more than 240 earthquakes since 1900, the Peach State is not prone to serious shaking. By comparison, California routinely sees more than 150 earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 and above every year.