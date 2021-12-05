Did you know these hit movies were made in Alabama?

Director/Writer Jordan Peele and Elvis Mitchell seen at “Get Out” Special Screening Q&A at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Steve Cohn/Invision for Universal/AP Images)

(WHNT) — What movies come to mind when you think about films set in Alabama?

You might think of the Oscar-winning Tom Hanks vehicle “Forrest Gump,” the 1991 adaptation of Fannie Flagg’s book, “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe,” or 1962’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” However, it might surprise you to know that not one frame of those famous “Alabama” films were actually shot in the state.

Both “Gump” and “Fried Green Tomatoes” were Georgia-centric productions. Even “Gump” as a known commodity in Alabama found itself mostly shot in South Carolina, except with the famous bench scenes in Savannah, Ga. Monroeville, Ala., the town Harper Lee based the fictional Maycomb on, was remade at Universal Studios for “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

With those big films out of the way, you’re probably now wondering, “Okay, well… what movies WERE filmed in Alabama?” We’ve got you covered.

Here are some of the most famous films made in Alabama:

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Despite Steven Spielberg not wanting to do any location shooting after “Jaws” (1975), he eventually conceded, shooting scenes in Bay Minette and Fairhope, as well as the now-closed Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile. Did you know? This movie is shown every night at the Devil’s Tower KOA Campground, making it one of the most screened films ever.

Norma Rae (1979)

March 16, 1980, Actress Sally Field (left), Who played the union activist Norma Rae in the film of the same name, meets the character’s real-life counterpart, Crystal Lee Sutton, in Hollywood, Sunday. Sutton was being honored by the Screen Actors Guild and the AFL-CIO. (AP Photo/ Loundy)

Shooting took place on location in Opelika, with mill scenes at the Opelika Manufacturing Corporation and motel scenes at The Golden Cherry Motel. Did you know? Both Field and Bridges researched their roles in the film by working in an actual factory.

Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

A man dressed as Jason Voorhees from the “Friday the 13th” films stands next to a woman in cosplay at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, March 5, 2020. The Middle East Film & Comic Con began Thursday night in Dubai, a city of skyscrapers and nightclubs suddenly subdued by the outbreak of the new coronavirus across the region. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Mobile, according to the Alabama Film Index. Did you know? This is the final film credit for Walt Gorney, who served as the narrator of the film and starred as “Crazy Ralph” in the first two movies.

Blue Sky (1994)

“Blue Sky” star Jessica Lange poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for her work on “American Horror Story: Coven” in the press room at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Portions of the film were filmed at the now-closed Craig Air Force Base near Selma. Did you know? This was the final film made by director Tony Richardson, who passed away three years before it debuted in theaters.

Big Fish (2003)

Apart from one week of filming in Paris, “Big Fish” was shot on location in Wetumpka, Montgomery, and Tallassee, Ala. The set for the fictional town of Spectre still remains on Jackson Lake Island between Montgomery and Millbrook. Did you know? Director Tim Burton kept the ventriloquist dummy from the film’s war sequence and has it at his home. He named it Lang.

Borat (2006)

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2006, file photo, actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character as Borat for the film premiere of “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Cohen’s sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” was released in October 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Two segments in the movie were filmed in Birmingham and Helena. Baron Cohen returned to Alabama to film “Bruno” in Vestavia Hills and some scenes in Madison County. Did you know? The police were called on lead actor Sacha Baron Cohen 92 times during the film’s production.

Failure to Launch (2006)

The scenes involving rock climbing were filmed at Cherokee Rock Village in Leesburg. Did you know? Brooke Shields, Reese Witherspoon, and Tori Spelling all turned down the female lead role that eventually went to Sarah Jessica Parker.

Selma (2014)

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015 file photo, Oprah Winfrey locks arms with David Oyelowo, left, who portrays Martin Luther King Jr. in the movie “Selma,” Ava DuVernay, the director of “Selma” and rapper/actor Common, far left, as they march to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., in Selma, Ala. The 50th anniversary of the civil rights marches in Selma and the hit movie, “Selma,” that tells the story are expected to bring thousands of visitors to this historic Alabama city. Visitors can still walk across the bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965 and visit the churches where they organized the protests. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

While most of the filming took place in Atlanta, key scenes were filmed on location in Selma around the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and in Montgomery. Did you know? The late congressman John Lewis served as a historical consultant and mentor to director Ava DuVernay during the film’s production.

Get Out (2017)

Most of the film was shot on location in Fairhope, with some scenes at Barton Academy and Ashland Place Historic District in Mobile. The entire movie was shot in 23 days. Did you know? This film’s success lead to Jordan Peele becoming the first African-American writer, producer, and director to earn more than $100 million on a debut film.

The Devil All the Time (2020)

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows “The Devil All the Time” star Tom Holland arrives at the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Principal photography took place in Blount County, Anniston, Pell City, Deatsville, Birmingham, and Montevallo in the spring of 2019. Did you know? Despite receiving top billing for the film, lead actor Tom Holland doesn’t appear in the movie until 46 minutes in.

For more films made right here in Alabama, visit the Alabama Film Index here.