Disabled American Veterans Mobile Service in Columbus

(Columbus, Ga ( WRBL)- Local veterans got a helping hand today.

Nonprofit organization Disabled American Veterans was at Hankook Tires in Columbus for a Mobile Service Office stop.

Veterans and their families stopped by the DAV’s ‘office on wheels’ where certified benefits advocates helped them sign up for Veterans Affairs benefits.

Getting VA benefits can be a tricky process to navigate. The DAV offers free services to veterans and veteran’s families.

“Driven by certified DAV benefits advocates, the DAV MSO vehicle is an “office on wheels” that travels across the country to bring veterans the benefits and assistance where they live, free of cost.

All local veterans and their families are invited to stop by and meet with a certified DAV benefits advocate.” Disabled American Veterans

LATEST RELEASES:

Free download: Access Columbus and East Alabama breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 3 alerts directly to your phone.