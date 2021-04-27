 

‘Disaster Girl,’ now 21, cashes in on NFT of her meme

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 25: Zoe Roth attends Internet Live By BuzzFeed at Webster Hall on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for BuzzFeed)

(NEXSTAR) – It’s an iconic smirk – 4-year-old Zoe Roth became the face of the “Disaster Girl” meme after an image of her in front of a burning building went viral in 2005.

Now 21, Roth has cashed in on her internet stardom thanks to a recent auction of the image as a non-fungible token (NFT), according to The Raleigh News & Observer.

Roth, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, was working April 17 at Italian restaurant Il Palio and checking the progress of the auction on her phone as the bids – made in the cryptocurrency Ether – neared $25,000 worth with just minutes to go, according to the paper.

The auction was set up so that the time extended each time prospective buyers made a bid within the last 15 minutes.

Her father, Dave Roth, took the photo during a training exercise at a firehouse near their family home in Mebane and uploaded the image to Flickr.

The striking photo suggests a sinister story – Roth’s smile and her placement in the frame scream pre-school pyromaniac, and the image has since inspired countless dark-humored photoshop jobs.

Roth’s father was also closely checking the progression of the auction.

“I’m out there probably shouting expletives into the air,” Dave told The News & Observer. “Every time it would bump up, I just couldn’t believe it.”

The auction finally came to a close at 4:10 p.m. on April 17 when @3fmusic bought “Disaster Girl” sold for 180 Ether, or $486,716.40.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 72° 63°

Wednesday

87° / 61°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 9% 87° 61°

Thursday

87° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 87° 66°

Friday

81° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 81° 59°

Saturday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 81° 59°

Sunday

83° / 64°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 83° 64°

Monday

85° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

11 PM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
2%
70°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
6%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
7%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
67°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
70°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories