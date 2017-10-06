Disciplinary action to be determined for Opelika High student behind social media threat

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika City Schools is in the process of determining the disciplinary action for the Opelika High student who made a threat on social media Wednesday night.

Opelika City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors said all disciplinary actions are on the table, including expulsion.

Wednesday night, the Opelika Police Department was notified about the threat and they along with the school system began their investigation into the threat.

Last night, the Opelika City Schools were notified of a social media threat made by a high school student,” Superintendent Neighbors said. “The information discovered was investigated by the Opelika Police Department and school administrators. The student involved has been identified and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken. “Thanks to the diligence of the Opelika Police officers, we believe all issues have been identified and resolved.”

Opelika City Schools had a regular school day on Thursday, but there were some extra officers at the school just in case.

Superintendent Neighbors said the school system does not take threats lightly.

“We are going to take it seriously, and we have in the past,” Superintendent Neighbors. “We have expelled students in the past for this, and we’ll look at facts, we’ll give everybody proper due process that will be involved, and we will act judiciously but also significantly.”

No disciplinary action has been determined yet, and the Opelika Police Department continues to investigate the matter. Superintendent Neighbors urges students to think before posting to social media and charges parents to be aware of their student’s social media pages.

“Parents really need to get control of this because there are some serious consequences for these kids where they really have an intent to do harm, which fortunately, we’ve never had that, but some schools have,” Superintendent Neighbors said. “There are severe consequences for this behavior.”