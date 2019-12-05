Disney reveals new Star Wars ride: Rise of the Resistance

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 got a sneak peek of Disney’s newest Star Wars attraction Rise of the Resistance.
Considered one of the most immersive ride experiences ever created, Rise of the Resistance is a first-of-its-kind attraction.
It opens to the public Thursday at Hollywood Studios’ incredibly detailed Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land.
Watch News Channel 8’s Staci DaSilva and Jamie Cook get a first look at the new ride in the video above.
