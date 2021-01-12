 

 

Disneyland to become COVID vaccination ‘super site’

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

The Sleeping Beauty castle is seen at Disneyland on Oct. 14, 2019. (KTLA)

(NEXSTAR) – California’s Disneyland Resort is set to become a COVID-19 vaccination “super site” as the park remains closed to visitors.

The amusement park will be Orange County’s first large “Point-of-Dispensing” (POD) site and will have the capacity to vaccinate thousands of residents every day. The hope is that “super” PODs will increase efficiency and provide multiple vaccine distribution points across the county.

The Disneyland site will be operational later in the week, the county said.

“Residents in my district have been highly impacted by COVID-19. These Super PODs are absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus,” said County Supervisor Doug Chaffee in a statement.

California is currently in phase 1a for COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning only health care workers and long-term care facility residents are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Disneyland has remained closed since March. The four Walt Disney World theme parks in Florida are currently open.

