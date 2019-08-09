Disturbing Update: Investigators say tanker driver distracted by porn in deadly Auburn crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators believe a Montgomery truck driver was distracted by viewing pornographic images on his smart device, when he ran into the back of an Auburn University student’s vehicle, causing her instant death along Interstate 85.

News 3 confirmed the disturbing details a few days after 45-year-old Robert Lockwood was arrested on Tuesday, August 6, after a Lee County Grand Jury indicted him for Manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Cassidy Meadows.

Cassidy Meadows

Meadows was killed on July 25, 2018, along I-85 north in Auburn near Exit 51. Investigators say Lockwood’s tanker truck filled with jet fuel, struck the back of Meadows’ 2013 Kia Soul. The collision set off a chain reaction, and I-85 was shut down for several hours while Auburn Police investigated the deadly crash.

Police say further investigation revealed Lockwood was distracted by an electronic device while operating the tractor-trailer and did not brake until after striking Meadows’ vehicle. Friday, investigators confirmed they believe Lockwood was viewing pornographic images on the electronic device at the time of the deadly crash.

Lockwood was arrested in Houston County and at the time of his arrest was being held in the Lee County Jail Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, Alabama State Troopers, Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Lockwood is not the first big rig driver to face charges in deadly crashes where investigators believed drivers were allegedly distracted by pornography.

In October of 2018, driver Tate Doom was charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Criminal Vehicular Operation. The Star Tribune reports, investigators say Doom’s semi-truck hit a pickup hauling a trailer on a Minnesota interstate. The pickup and trailer separated in the crash, striking a highway worker who died at the scene. Authorities believe Doom was distracted by porn videos he was watching on his phone before the crash.

According to CBS News and the Associated Press, in November of 2014, an Ohio truck driver pleaded guilty to Manslaughter after his rig hit a disabled car on a New York highway while his laptop computer streamed pornography. The AP article states 45-year-old Thomas Wallace killed Julie Stratton a wife and mother of Snyder, New York, in the crash. Stratton had hit a deer, and her car was disabled in the passing lane when Wallace’s tractor-trailer hit her from behind.

The Associated Press also reported on a 2013 case, where truck driver Jorge Espinoza was sentenced to six years in prison following a crash that killed an Arizona Highway Patrol Officer. The New York Daily News reported Espinoza was reportedly have been distracted by looking at sexy images of women on a cellphone before he crashed.

Espinoza was convicted of Negligent Homicide in the May 2013 death of Officer Tim Huffman. Huffman was writing a report at an accident scene on Interstate 8 in eastern Yuma County when his patrol vehicle was struck in a multi-vehicle collision involving an empty fuel tanker driven by Espinoza.

News 3 is reaching out to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator for more information on distracted driving within the trucking community with regards to pornography.