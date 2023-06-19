Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Throughout the week, DJ Jones and Thrift Barringer, recap some of the biggest sports news in the Chattahoochee Valley through the SportsVisions radio show. For Jones, his career in sports journalism started decades before the launch of SportsVisions. A signature of his Jones’ personality on the radio. In 1998, WRBL Phil Lane wanted to bring Jones on as the sports director.



“He said look man with all that energy you have on the radio I want you to bring that to my sports team on television. I started and I never shot any video. I never read from a teleprompter. I just grew up right in the front everybody, my hometown, on television. It was quite the experience,” said Jones.



Despite his lack of TV experience, DJ started to thrive as the News 3 Sports Anchor. He was never a stranger to hard work. Jones played four varsity sports when he attended Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia. Jones earned a scholarship to the University of Georgia, and became part of the 1980 National Championship team. After his time in Athens, Jones was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. Like his athletic career, Jones gives a lot of credit to the team around him for his success in TV.



“I was a sponge. I had a lot of great, great people that helped me out. Phil Scoggins of course who we launched with. Teresa, Phil and Mitzi Oxford. With those veterans it made it a lot easier,” said Jones.



From 1998 to 2001, Jones reported on the local teams, players and coaches right here in the Chattahoochee Valley. He loved the opportunity to be on TV, but his bigger goal was to support the student athletes and coaches the same way he was supported growing up.



“It was just tremendous man getting to go out and interview the coaches and cover the games. I was excited to cover the games. I was excited about the opportunity. More importantly I was excited that I had the opportunity to give back. Of course do something that somebody else had done for me,” said Jones.



DJ’s mission to honor and help local student athletes continues to this day. Through SportsVisions he honors young men and women with his annual SportsVisions Award Luncheons. This way the future of the Fountain City and Chattahoochee Valley have the support to reach their ultimate goals.



“A lot of hands were on me and you talk about the village, I had a village. A plethora of coaches, a plethora of teachers, and plethora of administrators that poured into me. That were patient enough with me to make sure that I was able to seek out my dreams,” said Jones.

Even after his time at WRBL News 3, DJ Jones continues to stay on your side with his work through SportsVisions.