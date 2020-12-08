 

DNA identifies Missouri toddler found in Mississippi in 1982

by: Associated Press

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – Investigators say DNA testing has identified a Missouri toddler whose body was found on a riverbank in Mississippi in 1982.

The sheriff of Jackson County, Mississippi, says the child long known only as “Baby Jane” or “Delta Dawn” has been identified as 18-month-old Alisha Ann Heinrich.

Her mother, Gwendolyn Mae Clemons was a 23-year-old resident of Joplin, Missouri, who left home on Thanksgiving 1982 along with her baby and a boyfriend.

Ezell says Clemons told relatives that they planned to start a new life in Florida, but she hasn’t been heard from since 1982.

The baby’s identify was announced at a news conference Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

