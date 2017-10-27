Do kids need homework?

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Elementary schools across the country are debating whether or not homework is beneficial for young students. It’s a topic that can divide parents and teachers.

When fourth grader Judah Broshi gets home from school, he doesn’t have to hit the books like most kids.

Do you have homework today?

“Nope,” says Judah.

His New York City Public School has banned mandatory homework for grades kindergarten through fourth.

Judah’s mother, Robin pushed for the policy after seeing how much her son pushed back on doing the work.

“It started to become something that i spent a lot of time thinking about and obsessing about why I had to have this contentious relationship with my child about homework,” says Robin Broshi.

Dr. Harris Cooper has been studying the benefits of homework for years and says doing away with it completely is not a good idea.

“Studies do show even small amounts of homework help kids do better on unit tests. But they also help to begin shape a child’s time management skills, their organization,” says Dr. Cooper.

Doctor Cooper also believes homework improves self-discipline and achievement. But he cautions, moderation is key.

“Teachers have a rule that they call the ten minute rule. you take a child’s grade and you multiply it by ten, and that’s how much time students should be spending,” says Dr. Cooper.

For fourth-grader Judah, that would mean about 40 minutes of homework a night. His mother says families should get to decide who to spend their time.

“There are people that want to do multiplication, flash cards with their kids – and they should, that’s great. But it shouldn’t be mandatory,” says Robin.

Judah’s school does recommend that all student read about 30 minutes a night, something he does enjoy

For kindergartens, experts suggest occasional short, fun tasks parents and children can do together.