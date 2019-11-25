Dobbs Dr to temporary close for Central Red Devil football team send off

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City Police Department says Dobbs Drive will be temporary closed Tuesday December 3, 2019 to send off the Central Red Devil football team to the state championship.

Police say buses will be lined up along Dobbs Drive in front of the school to allow faculty and staff, parents, students and community members to celebrate with the football team before they leave.

The closure will occur from 1:30 p.m. ET to around 3 p.m. ET. The celebration will begin approximately around 1:45 p.m. ET.

Once the celebration and buses clear out, traffic along Dobbs Drive will resume back to normal operations.

LATEST RELEASES: