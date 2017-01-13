Doctor: Warm and cold cycles don’t make you sick

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
warm-weather-sickness_171808

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the past two days, the temperatures throughout western Massachusetts have felt more like spring than winter.

Can fluctuating temperatures put you at risk for catching a cold? While a lot of people think that’s the case, it’s not.

Dr. Richard Shuman, the President of the Riverbend Medical Group, told 22News it’s not the temperatures that make you sick; “If it’s 50 degrees or 10 degrees, you’re no more likely to get an infectious disease. Like I said, it’s more of an issue of being in a closed space when it’s colder.”

Dr. Shuman said when its cold people tend to go indoors, which is where the transmission of infections occur, from being in closed spaces.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss