DOCTORS SEE AN INCREASE IN SOME SERIOUS ILLNESSES IN U.S. BABIES AND GUT BACTERIA COULD BE TO BLAME

Most babies in the U.S. are growing up healthy and hitting developmental milestones on time but doctors are noticing an increase in common ailments such as allergies, eczema, diabetes and obesity.

The answer lies in the type of bacteria within a baby’s gut. The problem is many babies in the U.S. don’t have enough of the good bacteria and they have too much of the bad bacteria.

“Historically, babies receive the good gut bacteria they should during the birthing process but now, due to modern medical practices like C-sections and antibiotic use, the healthy gut bacteria transfer isn’t happening anymore in 9 out of 10 babies and you don’t have that good bacteria, that’s when you can see an overgrowth of the bad bacteria,” says Pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann.

Dr. Altmann says the overgrowth of bad gut bacteria is why doctors are seeing more illness and disease.

“In the U.S., we have a lot of medical advances that are great but a lot of times the unintended consequences is what’s leading to this change. This gut change and overall health we’re seeing.”

Giving your baby a good head start for a healthy gut will help lay the foundation for good overall health later in life.

“No matter where you live, giving your baby a healthy diet, breastfeeding and introducing a probiotic for good gut bacteria early on is always a good idea and all this together will prime your baby’s gut and keep it healthy for life.”