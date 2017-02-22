Doctors worry about teens ‘dripping’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new study shows a growing number of teens engaging in a risky behavior parents may not even know exists.

It’s called dripping. It’s a method of vaping and a study released in the journal Pediatrics reported that teens who did it say they got a bigger throat hit, more flavor or more vapor.

Doctors at Eastern Virginia Medical School worry its producing something else as well.

“Our understanding is that the higher heats are more likely to produce higher levels of formaldehyde and other toxic substances,” says Assistant Professor of Pediatrics Paul Harrell, PhD.

Formaldehyde is a known cancer-causing agent, but it’s the unknown that worries doctors most when it comes to dripping and vaping in general.

“We know very little about this type of process this type of method. However, there is some research suggesting that much higher levels of formaldehyde are produced,” Harrell says.

Harrell also showed 10 On Your Side a device that’s making dripping even easier. It’s a real concern for him and other doctors, especially for teens who have never smoked a cigarette before.

“There’s no reason to use these devices unless you’re trying to quit smoking,” Harrell says.

Vapers becoming smokers is doctor’s other big concern.

Another recent study showed high school seniors who started vaping were more than four times as likely to take up smoking within a year. So, the doctor’s advice to parents: Talk to your kids about the risks.