Dog days of summer plague Lee County Schools with air conditioning problems

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County students and teachers are back in the classroom, but they’re still being hounded by the dog days of summer. The school system is working around the clock to fix air conditioning issues impacting a handful of classrooms in all 14 schools.

Assistant Superintendent Marcus Fuller tells News 3, safety is the top priority and he wants to assure parents your students are being cared for. Fuller says children, teachers, and staff who are being impacted are working and learning in alternate locations with air conditioning, while the issues are addressed.

” This heat is unbearable, and it’s unprecedented. We are doing everything we can to be proactive and doing what we can to make sure our schools are safe for our kids. Our board has made sure myself, and the superintendent has the authority to make sure we get these rooms safe for the kids,” explained Fuller.

Fuller says H-VAC companies are busy and some parts needed to fix some air units are hard to get, because of demand. Fuller says other facilities, not just schools, are having issues with the heat too.

Fuller says he can’t speak for mother nature’s timeline for a cool-off. However, Fuller expects to have all air issues inside the schools corrected within the next two weeks.

Fuller says he’s thankful for teachers and staff who are working to keep kids safe while continuing their education. Fuller also appreciates parents being supportive and patient while they work on the issues.