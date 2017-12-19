Dog wearing Star Wars Stormtrooper costume goes viral

News

OTTAWA, Ont.(CBS News) — Internet dog sensation Crusoe has gone viral again with a Star Wars themed video.

Crusoe’s owner, 30-year-old Ryan Beauchesne, regularly shoots videos of his pet in costume and uploads them to his Facebook page.

The latest video of the daschund in the Stormtrooper outfit has been watched over 6 million times.

Beauchesne said the reaction to the video had been amazing, with many people saying it was one of the best costumes they’d seen.

Beauchesne told Reuters he has made almost all the costumes, including the Stormtrooper one, which incorporates sunglass lenses and foam paper for its stellar impact.

Beauchesne said he started filming Crusoe for fun, but now videos of his pet are hugely popular and appear in the media regularly, so far attracting over 1.1 billion views.

