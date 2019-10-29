Dog wedding brings relief to patients at Methodist Mansfield medical center

Mansfield, TX (WRBL) – It wasn’t your traditional wedding. But that didn’t stop the puppy love at Methodist Mansfield medical center.

Peaches and Duke – tow therapy dogs – tied the knot in their tiny veil and bow tie. It was all to bring some relief and laughter to patients undergoing therapy.

A lot of stress relief fro having the dogs come in and be with patients on Fridays and they really enjoy it.

Staffers say the two dogs are often seen snuggling up against each other – so it was only logical that the two should get hitched.

