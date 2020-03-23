Dollar General looking to hire 50,000 employees before end of April

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollar General is aiming to hire 50,000 new employees nationwide as retail stores struggle to meet high demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dollar General plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19,to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

Dollar General currently operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states, and approximately 75 percent of the American population is within five miles of a Dollar General. They also operate 17 traditional distribution centers, five DG Fresh cold storage facilities and its private fleet network.

Candidates can learn more about a variety of opportunities across the Dollar General network and apply for available openings here. Dollar General currently anticipates the majority of these roles to be temporary but says long-term career growth opportunities will be available to some new employees.