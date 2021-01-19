Dolly’s birthday wish? Kindness.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County’s favorite daughter is celebrating a quiet birthday this year, but she still gets to make a wish.
“This year my birthday wish is a call for kindness,” Parton said on social media. “Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love.”
Read Dolly’s birthday letter to fans, in which she asks everyone to do “something a little a different today.”
“If you want to donate to your favorite cause, then donate. If you want to give an old friend a call during these lonely times, give them a call. If you can safely volunteer, then raise your hand to do so,” Parton said. “If you decide that today is the day you get a dog, then run down to the shelter and find your new buddy. The choices are limitless.”
The usual birthday celebrations were bypassed this year due to COVID-19.