Dollywood prepares for coronavirus as theme park opens for 2020 season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood has an emergency plan in place for situations like coronavirus, and is prepared to act upon those plans, officials with the theme park said Tuesday.

This comes as the park will open for the 2020 season beginning with the season-pass holder preview day on Friday, March 13, and the opening to the general public on Saturday, March 14.

“In an abundance of caution, we are currently following guidance from the CDC and working closely with our partner Covenant Health to prepare, monitor and respond appropriately, should the need arise,” Public Relations Director Wes Ramsey said in a news release.

Park administration is also proactively communicating with hosts and guests about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hygiene guidelines, and are implementing recommendations from our internal safety team with hand-sanitation stations and conducting higher frequency disinfecting of commonly touched surfaces.

