Domino’s announces bonuses of up to $1,200 for hourly workers

by: Nexstar Media Wire

GLENDALE, CA – JUNE 21: A Domino’s Pizza delivery man sets out for delivery on June 21, 2012 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Domino’s Pizza has created a stimulus program of its own for its frontline workers, announcing in a news release Monday that it will give $9.6 million in special holiday bonuses this December.

More than 11,500 drivers and other hourly employees are eligible for the bonuses, with some earning up to $1,200.

December’s round of bonuses follows another special bonus for frontline workers at stores and supply chain centers earlier this year, as well as the pizza purveyor’s “Feed the Need” program to give 10 million slices to those in need.

“We strive every day to uphold our values of doing the right thing and putting people first,” said Domino’s Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison. “We have the honor and privilege of being open and operating throughout the U.S. during this crisis, and we recognize that we could not be doing it without the hard work and dedication of our team members.”

Domino’s previously announced that it is also looking to hire 30,000 people to meet the demand as pizza sales climbed during the pandemic.

The company’s stock has jumped nearly 30 percent this year.

Domino’s has more than 17,200 restaurants in 90 markets around the world.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

