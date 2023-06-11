COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An embattled Donald Trump delivered a speech inside the Columbus Convention & Trade Center this afternoon to a Georgia GOP convention crowd.

Inside a Waffle House on Veterans Parkway packed with supporters, the former president under federal indictment for his alleged handling of classified documents delivered a message when asked about those documents.

A journalist asked the former president why did you keep his classified documents so long. Trump responded from an area that is usually occupied by Waffle House customers and waitresses.

“We did nothing wrong. Nothing wrong whatsoever,” Trump said. “We did absolutely nothing wrong. Take a look at the presidential records act, we did it by the book. Perfect. Except we have thugs and creeps running this country. And it’s a real problem for our country. We are going to straighten it away. We are going to win the election big and we are going to clean up the mess. And we are going to clean up the cancer because that’s what we have.”

Trump is facing more than 400 years in federal prison if convicted on all 37 charges.

And inside that Waffle House Trump continued his attack.

“The whole this is a witch hunt. It’s a disgrace,” he said. “It should never happen. It’s hurting our country. He’s got documents in Chinatown. He’s got documents at Penn. He doesn’t want anybody to get them. It’s a disgrace with what’s happening.”

Just minutes earlier inside the convention hall, Trump delivered his first remarks since the indictment was unsealed Friday. And he was met with applause from the more than 2,340 people inside the Trade Center’s South Hall.

He said that he was under attack from the Deep State.

“But Deep State isn’t strong enough. It is really a Communist country,” he said. “A Marxist country. Deep State now is a nice term compared to what we are doing. Either we have a failed country or we have a free and successful country. And I either they win or we win. It’s very simple. They win or we win.”

Trump did something back at the Waffle House that he didn’t do in the convention hall. He mingled and signed autographs. Before Trump appeared at the Waffle House word and been spread to local Republicans that he was going to make a stop there on his way to the airport.

About 20 minutes before Trump showed up, Secret Service agents came to the restaurant. The motorcade circled the Waffle House parking area. Many of those traveling with the former president, including Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went inside with him.

The former president had an exchange with a Columbus Realtor, Garrett Wright, who brought some cards he had created for Trump to sign.

Trump: “Whoa, are these cards?”

Wright: “Yeah, I printed them out this morning. Made them yesterday.”

Trump: Do you sell these are something. …

Wright: No, I just made them just for today.”

As Trump and Wright were having an exchange, a woman was standing on a stool at the far end of the restaurant.

“I love you President Trump,” she yelled across the room. “I love you. You are my only president.”

Trump responded, “The country is going to hell and we are not going to let it happen.”

Minutes after the encounter with the former president, Wright was still shaking his head about what happened inside the Waffle House.

“I do a lot of marketing and I heard Trump was coming into town,” Wright said. “So, I wanted to get something unique. So I made up a little picture to get Trump to sign. I left the signed one in my car. I made that and really like that Trump appreciated it a lot. And signed it for me.”