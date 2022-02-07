ALABAMA: Donations flood in for Sawyerville tornado victims

SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Clean-up efforts are underway in Hale County after an EF-2 tornado touched down in Sawyerville leaving one person dead and multiple others injured on Thursday.

Surrounding communities and organizations are stepping up to lend a helping hand to those in need in Sawyerville by donating food, clothing, and hygiene products.

“Everybody is trying to get together and bring as many resources in as we can, but the more people bringing it in, the more we can get out,” said Christian Burch with the Hale County Sheriff’s Office.

“We brought some good stuff down here today from people from Tuscaloosa, Northport, Jefferson County, who always come to my office to drop off stuff,” said the City of Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon.

Herndon is one of the first people to respond when there’s a natural disaster.

“Anything that you give no matter how trivial you think it is or minor, you think it is a help to someone else. Your small thing could be someone’s big thing.”

Herndon is known for his generosity as this is his 11th year; the 14th drop-off location in 4 states since the tornado in Tuscaloosa back in 2011.

“You see the outpour of love from everywhere. I told myself if I had the opportunity to show that same love and support to someone else who is in need, I would, and my community has bought into it,” said Herndon.

“The community has been amazing you would think us being so some like this you wouldn’t get as much help, but you turn around and there are 60 people willing to help,” said Burch.

Families in Sawyerville are grateful for those who have stepped up to help them restore their homes, but the work is just beginning.

“I hope to come back down here larger items and things that they really need, and they are running out of items quickly,” said Herndon.

Herndon will be accepting donations at 2728 Lurleen Wallace Blvd. Northport.

Items needed:

Toilet paper, paper towels, shop towels, cleaning supplies, bleach spray, cleaners, bath towels, washcloth, yard tools, bar soap, roofing rails, garbage bags, and 5-gallon buckets.