Don’t know if you can vote here’s how to find out

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- If you have not registered to vote the time is now. There are 313,244 Georgia residents that were purged. This means that if you have not voted since 2015 your name was removed from the rolls.

Of those 300,000 there are 8,859 people on the list who live in Muscogee County.

“On Nov. 6 there was a second confirmation notice sent out to all possible cancelled status residents giving them a chance to respond says Tamika Geist, Assistant Director of elections and voter registrations for Muscogee County.”

However if your name is on the list or if you are not registered to vote do not be alarmed there is still time to re-register.

Here are the steps on how you can follow that process.

To register vote you must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a legal resident of the county

Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote

Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

Then go online to Georgia Leads, where you can see if you’re already registered, or can register if you aren’t.