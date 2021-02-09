 

DoorDash driver’s minivan stolen during delivery with his 2 kids inside

A Doordash sticker is seen on a window of a restaurant. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two young children were found within hours after the minivan they were in was stolen when their father jumped out to deliver food in San Francisco.

Jeffrey Fang was delivering orders in his minivan on Saturday with his 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son in the vehicle.

Fang left the van on as he jumped out to drop off a food order. When he returned from the delivery, Fang said he saw a stranger driving off with his minivan.

He called the police and they began a search. An Amber Alert was also sent, reported ABC7 News.

Police reported on Twitter that both the van and the children were found in the city’s Bayview district hours after the carjacking.

“Every minute was excruciating,” Jeffrey Fang told ABC7 News. “No fancy words can express how grateful we are, me and my wife, and our family. That they are found, they are safe, is a happy close to an unfortunate episode.”

There was no word on suspects in the case.

