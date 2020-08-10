DOT awards contracts for projects in Harris, Muscogee, and Troup counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded contracts to companies for the completion of projects in the Chattahoochee Valley area.

Massana, Inc. of Tyrone, Georgia will make signage upgrades at two areas of JR Allen Parkway. The project involves ‘wrong way’ signage at these two exits:

US 80/SR 22/JR Allen Parkway at GA 219/River Road

US 80/SR 22/JR Allen Parkway at SR 1/Veterans Parkway

No word on when the signs will go up in Columbus and how traffic flow will be impacted.

Baldwin Paving Company, Inc. of Marietta, Georgia will construct 1.401 miles of a bridge and approaches on Fortune Hole Road (CR 215) over Williams Creek. The $1.2 million project is expected to be completed by mid-summer, 2021.

A $1.7 million contract in Troup County will see the rehabilitation of bridges at 17 locations on state routes within the county. The contract was awarded to Louis-Company LLC of Lees Summit, Missouri. The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer, 2021.