Dothan truck bomber sentenced to 9 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – The man responsible for a truck bombing in Dothan in October 2017 has been sentenced to serve nine years in federal prison.

According to a news release from the United States Justice Department, Middle District of Alabama, on Nov. 4, 2021, Sylvio Joseph King was sentenced to 108 months in prison, with three years supervised release to follow the prison term.

In October 2020, King plead guilty to conspiracy and the malicious use of an explosive device.

Prosecutors say King, age 48, put a bomb in the vehicle of his co-worker’s ex-boyfriend’s vehicle, and it exploded while the victim was driving to work.

Officials say in 2017, King met the woman, Ashley Nicole Haydt, 36, while the two of them worked at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan

According testimony, King and Haydt became friends, and Haydt confided in King about the relationship with her ex-boyfriend and a custody dispute between the two of them.

With encouragement from Haydt, King began buying materials to make a pipe bomb, according to testimony.

Testimony further detailed that Haydt gave King her ex-boyfriend’s address. On October 23, 2017, King went to the home an put a bomb in the victim’s truck while it was parked in the driveway. Then, as the victim was driving to work, King detonated the bomb. Shrapnel tore into the victim, injuring his back and hip area. The victim was saved by a passing motorist and first responders.

Prosecutors say the following message was sent by King to Haydt after he detonated the bomb: “boom, I felt that from 120 feet away.”

On Oct. 22, 2021, Haydt plead guilty to conspiracy, malicious use of an explosive, and concealing the commission of a felony. She will be sentenced at a later date.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in investing the case.